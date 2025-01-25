Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Again: Building Collapse in Turkiye's Konya

A four-storey building collapsed in Konya, Turkiye, trapping at least five people, with emergency teams racing against time to rescue them. Two individuals have been rescued with injuries. The situation echoes previous incidents in Turkiye due to structural issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ankara | Updated: 25-01-2025 00:49 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 00:49 IST
Tragedy Strikes Again: Building Collapse in Turkiye's Konya
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Turkey

A search and rescue operation is currently underway in central Turkiye following the collapse of a four-storey building in Konya. Officials reported that at least five individuals remain trapped in the debris.

The collapse site, located 260 kilometers south of the capital, Ankara, has drawn emergency teams using sensitive listening devices to find survivors. Two people have been rescued with injuries so far, according to private news agency DHA.

This incident occurs on the heels of a devastating fire at a ski resort hotel, and brings to mind a 2004 building collapse in the same city that killed 92 people, due to structural faults and negligence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

 Global
2
Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

 Global
3
Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

 Global
4
Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025