Tragedy Strikes Again: Building Collapse in Turkiye's Konya

A search and rescue operation is currently underway in central Turkiye following the collapse of a four-storey building in Konya. Officials reported that at least five individuals remain trapped in the debris.

The collapse site, located 260 kilometers south of the capital, Ankara, has drawn emergency teams using sensitive listening devices to find survivors. Two people have been rescued with injuries so far, according to private news agency DHA.

This incident occurs on the heels of a devastating fire at a ski resort hotel, and brings to mind a 2004 building collapse in the same city that killed 92 people, due to structural faults and negligence.

(With inputs from agencies.)