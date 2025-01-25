Left Menu

Tiger Tension: Uproar Over Predatory Threat in Mananthavady

In Mananthavady, locals protest demanding a tiger be killed after it mauled a woman to death. Despite orders to shoot if necessary, officials prioritize capturing it alive. Amid intense protests, officials stress the need for compliance with national guidelines. Protests persist as the community stands firm.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wayanad | Updated: 25-01-2025 12:28 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 12:28 IST
Tiger Tension: Uproar Over Predatory Threat in Mananthavady
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In the hill district of Mananthavady, protests erupted once more as locals demanded lethal action against a tiger responsible for the death of a 47-year-old woman. The victim, Radha, was attacked while working on the Priyadarshini Estate on Friday morning.

Community members protested outside the forest officials' basecamp after Radha's funeral, questioning why the animal was not being shot as per an order. However, forest authorities clarified that priority was to capture or tranquilize the tiger first, in line with guidelines from the National Tiger Conservation Authority.

The Minister for the Welfare of Scheduled Castes, Tribes, and Backward Classes assured residents of their safety and authorized action against the tiger. As officials focused on capturing the tiger, public dissent persisted, highlighting the tension between wildlife conservation and community safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

 Global
2
Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

 Global
3
Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

 Global
4
Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI deliver accurate judicial predictions?

Are AI models secretly using your images?

Securing the AI future: Why infrastructure is key to safer agents

No more stereotypes? New AI tech promises fairer conversation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025