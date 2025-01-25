Tiger Tension: Uproar Over Predatory Threat in Mananthavady

In the hill district of Mananthavady, protests erupted once more as locals demanded lethal action against a tiger responsible for the death of a 47-year-old woman. The victim, Radha, was attacked while working on the Priyadarshini Estate on Friday morning.

Community members protested outside the forest officials' basecamp after Radha's funeral, questioning why the animal was not being shot as per an order. However, forest authorities clarified that priority was to capture or tranquilize the tiger first, in line with guidelines from the National Tiger Conservation Authority.

The Minister for the Welfare of Scheduled Castes, Tribes, and Backward Classes assured residents of their safety and authorized action against the tiger. As officials focused on capturing the tiger, public dissent persisted, highlighting the tension between wildlife conservation and community safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)