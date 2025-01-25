Tragedy Strikes Yavatmal: School Bus Accident Claims Student's Life

A tragic incident in Maharashtra's Yavatmal district claimed the life of a young student when a school bus overturned in Umarkhed taluka on Saturday, officials reported. The vehicle was transporting between 20 and 25 students from Divti Pimpri village to Dahagaon.

Police confirmed that a class 9 student died in the accident, while another suffered injuries. The heart-wrenching event has prompted a swift response from the authorities.

Yavatmal guardian minister Sanjay Rathod has called for an inspection of school buses in the area to ensure they comply with safety regulations, aiming to prevent future tragedies.

(With inputs from agencies.)