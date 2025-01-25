Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Yavatmal: School Bus Accident Claims Student's Life

A tragic school bus accident in Maharashtra's Yavatmal district led to the death of a class 9 student and injuries to another. The incident happened in Umarkhed taluka when a bus carrying 20-25 students overturned. In response, local authorities pledged to inspect school buses for safety compliance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Yavatmal | Updated: 25-01-2025 18:56 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 18:56 IST
Tragedy Strikes Yavatmal: School Bus Accident Claims Student's Life
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident in Maharashtra's Yavatmal district claimed the life of a young student when a school bus overturned in Umarkhed taluka on Saturday, officials reported. The vehicle was transporting between 20 and 25 students from Divti Pimpri village to Dahagaon.

Police confirmed that a class 9 student died in the accident, while another suffered injuries. The heart-wrenching event has prompted a swift response from the authorities.

Yavatmal guardian minister Sanjay Rathod has called for an inspection of school buses in the area to ensure they comply with safety regulations, aiming to prevent future tragedies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

 Global
2
Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

 Global
3
Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

 Global
4
Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teenagers misunderstood? The AI bias shaping a generation

Robot culture: Are machines developing their own traditions?

AI in classrooms: Enhancing learning while preserving natural human presence

AI mirrors human reasoning - but with a surprising twist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025