Campus Unrest Unfolds at KIIT After Tragic Student Death

The Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) finds itself at the center of unrest following the alleged suicide of a Nepalese engineering student, Prakriti Lamsal. The incident sparked protests from Nepalese students, leading to disciplinary actions against them by the institute.

In a bid to address the situation, KIIT founder Achyuta Samanta publicly apologized to the affected students' families, urging them to return. Meanwhile, a high-level committee led by Odisha's government is investigating the circumstances surrounding the suicide and the institute's response.

Several arrests have been made, including a student allegedly involved in abetting the suicide and staff accused of mistreatment. With tensions easing, authorities are working with Nepal Embassy officials to restore normalcy on campus.

(With inputs from agencies.)