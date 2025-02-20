Left Menu

Campus Unrest Unfolds at KIIT After Tragic Student Death

KIIT is in turmoil after the alleged suicide of a Nepalese student triggered widespread protests. The founder of KIIT, Achyuta Samanta, has apologized, urging Nepalese students to return. Authorities are investigating, while several staff members and a student face charges related to the incident.

Updated: 20-02-2025 23:26 IST
The Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) finds itself at the center of unrest following the alleged suicide of a Nepalese engineering student, Prakriti Lamsal. The incident sparked protests from Nepalese students, leading to disciplinary actions against them by the institute.

In a bid to address the situation, KIIT founder Achyuta Samanta publicly apologized to the affected students' families, urging them to return. Meanwhile, a high-level committee led by Odisha's government is investigating the circumstances surrounding the suicide and the institute's response.

Several arrests have been made, including a student allegedly involved in abetting the suicide and staff accused of mistreatment. With tensions easing, authorities are working with Nepal Embassy officials to restore normalcy on campus.

