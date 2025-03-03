Left Menu

Kerala Assembly to Tackle Rising Violence Amidst Tragic Student Death

The Kerala Assembly is set to discuss the surge in violent incidents across the state following the recent death of a school student in Kozhikode. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan highlighted various contributing factors and emphasized the need for public discourse. A motion for emergency discussion has been introduced.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 03-03-2025 12:21 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 12:21 IST
Kerala Assembly to Tackle Rising Violence Amidst Tragic Student Death
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Amid growing concern over the rise in violent incidents across Kerala, the state government has agreed to hold a discussion in the Assembly. This decision follows the tragic death of a school student in Kozhikode due to a recent altercation.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, addressing the Assembly, called it a 'serious social issue' influenced by factors such as drugs, video games, and cinematic content. He stressed the importance of public engagement in addressing these issues.

Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala requested an emergency discussion citing Rule 50. The Assembly, led by Speaker A N Shamseer, will debate the motion to find solutions to this pressing problem.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

 United States
2
River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

 Global
3
Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

 Global
4
Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI vs. copyright: How large vision-language models are changing IP protection

How artificial intelligence is optimizing wind turbines for a greener future

Fighting pandemics with AI: The future of public health crises and digital ethics

Smart homes, smarter privacy: A new approach to data autonomy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025