Kerala Assembly to Tackle Rising Violence Amidst Tragic Student Death

Amid growing concern over the rise in violent incidents across Kerala, the state government has agreed to hold a discussion in the Assembly. This decision follows the tragic death of a school student in Kozhikode due to a recent altercation.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, addressing the Assembly, called it a 'serious social issue' influenced by factors such as drugs, video games, and cinematic content. He stressed the importance of public engagement in addressing these issues.

Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala requested an emergency discussion citing Rule 50. The Assembly, led by Speaker A N Shamseer, will debate the motion to find solutions to this pressing problem.

