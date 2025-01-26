Seismic Shift: Earthquake Jolts Russia's Kamchatka

A magnitude 5.5 earthquake jolted the region near the east coast of Russia's Kamchatka on Sunday, according to the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre.

The tremor struck at a depth of 51 kilometers (31.69 miles), highlighting the seismic activity that's not uncommon in this volatile area.

Kamchatka, situated along the Pacific Ring of Fire, frequently experiences such natural phenomena due to its geographic positioning and volcanic landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)