Bridging the Biodiversity Gap: A Roadmap to Meet the Global 30x30 Initiative

A collaborative effort by the Development Research Group and the Environment Global Department of the World Bank explores the implementation of the "30x30" global biodiversity initiative. This global pledge by 188 countries aims to protect 30% of the Earth's land and marine ecosystems by 2030, addressing the alarming rate of biodiversity loss, with vertebrate populations declining by 69% since 1970. Using newly available data from the Global Biodiversity Information Facility (GBIF), which maps over 600,000 species occurrences, the study examines conservation strategies in ten countries across Latin America, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The focus is on local conservation stewardship, giving equal priority to all species while identifying gaps in the protection of endemic biodiversity.

Brazil and Cameroon: A Tale of Two Conservation Challenges

Brazil, a conservation leader with 30.6% of its land under protection, provides significant coverage for 93% of its endemic species. However, over 1,400 species remain unprotected, predominantly in the eastern and southeastern regions. By prioritizing key areas, the study shows that four high-priority zones could safeguard 203 species, demonstrating that small expansions can yield significant results. Cameroon faces a different challenge, with only 12% of its territory protected and 189 of its 645 endemic species unprotected. Here, four carefully chosen areas in the west and southwest could protect 40.2% of these unprotected species. These cases highlight the importance of efficient, data-driven conservation strategies tailored to each country’s needs.

Contrasts in Biodiversity: Lessons from South Africa and Costa Rica

South Africa and Costa Rica reveal contrasting patterns in biodiversity protection. South Africa protects 91% of its endemic species but has widely dispersed unprotected species, necessitating broader land acquisition. In contrast, Costa Rica's unprotected species are highly clustered, allowing efficient interventions. For instance, one high-priority zone in Costa Rica could protect 73 species, while South Africa’s strategy requires addressing multiple regions with varying biodiversity needs. These differences underscore the necessity of tailoring conservation efforts to each country’s geographic and taxonomic patterns. Costa Rica’s concentrated biodiversity hotspots make it easier to achieve conservation goals, while South Africa’s scattered species clusters require more extensive land management.

Marine Ecosystems: The Philippines and Madagascar

The study extends to marine conservation, focusing on the Philippines and Madagascar. In the Philippines, 67% of marine endemic species are already protected, with full coverage achievable by increasing protected areas from 1.7% to 2.3% of its exclusive economic zone. Similarly, Madagascar, with 64% of its marine species protected, requires expanding its marine protected areas from 1.2% to 1.65% of its economic zone to achieve complete protection. These findings demonstrate that marine conservation often requires smaller territorial expansions than terrestrial conservation, offering a promising path forward for countries to meet their 30x30 commitments.

India and China: Biodiversity Hotspots with Unique Challenges

India and China, two of the world’s most biodiverse nations, face distinct challenges due to limited data on their existing protected areas. India’s analysis identifies 1,211 unprotected species and suggests that protecting half of them requires just 1.3% of the national territory, while full protection would need 7.7%. Key priority zones include Maharashtra, Telangana, and Karnataka, which collectively account for 25% of unprotected species. In China, 2,156 unprotected species require 9.3% of its territory for full protection, with priority zones in regions such as Hainan, Yunnan, and Jiangsu. These findings highlight the critical importance of targeted conservation strategies to protect biodiversity in countries where current coverage data is incomplete or inaccessible.

Turning Data into Action for Global Conservation

The research emphasizes that achieving 30x30 targets is feasible through spatially efficient expansions of protected areas, particularly in regions where unprotected species are clustered. For countries like Costa Rica, substantial conservation gains can be achieved with limited additional land. In contrast, dispersed species clusters in countries like South Africa require broader and more complex land-use strategies. This data-driven, iterative approach provides a replicable framework for identifying high-priority zones for protection, ensuring that biodiversity goals are met efficiently and equitably.

By including marine ecosystems in the analysis, the study underscores the interconnectedness of biodiversity protection across terrestrial and aquatic environments. It also highlights the importance of flexibility in prioritizing species and habitats, allowing countries to tailor strategies to their unique ecological and socio-political contexts. While some nations can meet their commitments within the 30% target, others may need to exceed it to ensure comprehensive protection for their biodiversity.

The study concludes that achieving the global 30x30 goals is not only necessary but possible, provided that conservation efforts are grounded in robust data and localized strategies. The findings offer valuable insights for policymakers, environmental organizations, and researchers seeking to translate global biodiversity frameworks into actionable plans. Through targeted conservation efforts, the global community has a critical opportunity to reverse biodiversity loss and safeguard the planet’s ecosystems for future generations.