Man-Eater Tiger of Wayanad: The End of a Fatal Encounter

A tiger that fatally attacked a woman in Wayanad, Kerala, was discovered dead on Monday, according to forest officials. An autopsy revealed the presence of the victim's belongings in its stomach.

The female tiger, found by wildlife personnel in Pilakavu, appeared to have sustained injuries from a territorial fight, which likely led to its demise.

Locals protested the attack, prompting the state to declare the tiger a 'man-eater'. Despite efforts to tranquilize the animal, it evaded capture before being found dead.

(With inputs from agencies.)