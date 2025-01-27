Left Menu

Man-Eater Tiger of Wayanad: The End of a Fatal Encounter

A tiger in Wayanad, Kerala, killed a woman and was later found dead after a suspected territorial fight. The incident triggered local protests, prompting the government to declare the tiger a 'man-eater'. An autopsy confirmed the tiger killed the woman as it contained her remains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wayanad | Updated: 27-01-2025 20:48 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 20:48 IST
Man-Eater Tiger of Wayanad: The End of a Fatal Encounter
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A tiger that fatally attacked a woman in Wayanad, Kerala, was discovered dead on Monday, according to forest officials. An autopsy revealed the presence of the victim's belongings in its stomach.

The female tiger, found by wildlife personnel in Pilakavu, appeared to have sustained injuries from a territorial fight, which likely led to its demise.

Locals protested the attack, prompting the state to declare the tiger a 'man-eater'. Despite efforts to tranquilize the animal, it evaded capture before being found dead.

