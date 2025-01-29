ISRO's 100th Mission: A Milestone in Space Exploration

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) marked a significant milestone this Wednesday, achieving its 100th mission. The organization revealed plans to launch another 100 missions within five years, showcasing their ambition and capability in the realm of space exploration.

Since its inception with the SLV in 1979, ISRO has completed over 100 missions. A majority of these missions were accomplished with their reliable Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV), which has achieved 62 successful launches, solidifying its status as ISRO's trusted rocket.

In addition to the PSLV, ISRO has utilized other launch vehicles such as the GSLV with 17 missions, LVM3 with 7, and SSLV with 3. The organization continues to innovate and improve its technology, as demonstrated by the PSLV's capability to inject satellites into various orbits and its role in sending significant missions like Chandrayaan-1 and Mars Orbiter into space.

(With inputs from agencies.)