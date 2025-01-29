Left Menu

ISRO's 100th Mission: A Milestone in Space Exploration

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) celebrated its 100th mission, with ambitions to achieve another 100 in the next five years. The PSLV has been instrumental, with 62 successful missions contributing to ISRO's reliability and success in launching satellites into various orbits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sriharikota | Updated: 29-01-2025 16:17 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 16:17 IST
ISRO's 100th Mission: A Milestone in Space Exploration
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) marked a significant milestone this Wednesday, achieving its 100th mission. The organization revealed plans to launch another 100 missions within five years, showcasing their ambition and capability in the realm of space exploration.

Since its inception with the SLV in 1979, ISRO has completed over 100 missions. A majority of these missions were accomplished with their reliable Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV), which has achieved 62 successful launches, solidifying its status as ISRO's trusted rocket.

In addition to the PSLV, ISRO has utilized other launch vehicles such as the GSLV with 17 missions, LVM3 with 7, and SSLV with 3. The organization continues to innovate and improve its technology, as demonstrated by the PSLV's capability to inject satellites into various orbits and its role in sending significant missions like Chandrayaan-1 and Mars Orbiter into space.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

 Global
2
Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

 Australia
3
Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

 Global
4
DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Culturally aware AI? A deep dive into ChatGPT’s responses to sensitive topics

Rethinking online consent: Autonomy in a click-driven world

Transforming businesses with digital tools for unprecedented efficiency

Rise of IoT in healthcare: Enhancing patient care while combating cyber risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025