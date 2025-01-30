Left Menu

Pact signed to launch mobile medical units in Arunachal

PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 30-01-2025 19:34 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 19:34 IST
Pact signed to launch mobile medical units in Arunachal
  • Country:
  • India

In a step toward improving healthcare infrastructure in remote areas of Arunachal Pradesh, a Shimla-based central public sector enterprise and a private research institute inked an agreement on Thursday, according to a statement.

The SJVN Limited, a joint venture of the Centre and Himachal Pradesh government, has partnered with Piramal Swasthya Management & Research Institute (PSMRI) to introduce mobile medical units (MMUs) in various project areas across the northeastern state.

The signing took place in Shimla in the presence of SJVN Foundation Chairman Ajay Kumar Sharma, according to the statement.

Speaking on the occasion, Sharma highlighted that the collaboration would play a transformative role in delivering essential healthcare services to the people of Arunachal Pradesh, especially in remote locations with limited medical infrastructure.

SJVN Foundation, a registered trust of SJVN, is responsible for overseeing the company's Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and sustainability initiatives. The mobile medical unit, expected to be operational in the coming months, will provide primary healthcare services, including free medical consultations, diagnostic tests, medicines, and emergency care.

Equipped with essential medical facilities, the MMU aims to bridge healthcare gaps in underserved regions, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI drives breakthroughs in early detection of cervical cancer

AI’s legal limit: Why machines can’t deliver justice

AI won’t take over, but it will take us somewhere unexpected

Do language barriers undermine AI’s role in global health communication?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025