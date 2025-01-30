Left Menu

Revamping India's Carbon Credits: A Path for Sustainable Farming

Farmers in India like Jitendra Singh struggle with delayed payments from carbon credit projects due to high verification costs and middlemen. Despite the potential benefits, ineffective market practices and inadequate compensation hinder progress. India is developing an internal system to ensure fair and transparent transactions for farmers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-01-2025 22:08 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 22:08 IST
Revamping India's Carbon Credits: A Path for Sustainable Farming
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In Northern India, farmer Jitendra Singh reduced methane emissions through sustainable rice farming but has yet to reap financial benefits from carbon credits. Despite efforts, systemic delays and complex verification processes thwart timely compensation.

The global carbon credit market, initially promising as a solution for emission reductions, has been marred by inefficiencies and so-called 'phantom credits.' Reports indicate that certification processes are lengthy and costly, often leaving farmers without financial gains.

India aims to revolutionize its carbon credit system, establishing domestic registries for efficient credit generation and sales. By empowering farmers through cooperatives and leveraging technology, the country seeks to create a transparent and equitable marketplace benefiting both the environment and the agricultural community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI drives breakthroughs in early detection of cervical cancer

AI’s legal limit: Why machines can’t deliver justice

AI won’t take over, but it will take us somewhere unexpected

Do language barriers undermine AI’s role in global health communication?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025