India Launches 'Mission Mausam' for a Climate-Smart Future

President Droupadi Murmu has applauded the Indian government's ambitious 'Mission Mausam', designed to make the nation more prepared for adverse weather events and to promote climate consciousness. This strategic initiative is set to bring significant benefits to the agricultural sector.

During a joint session of Parliament that marked the beginning of the Budget session, Murmu highlighted the government's allocation of Rs 2,000 crore for the mission's implementation. 'Mission Mausam' was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 14 as part of the India Meteorological Department's 150th foundation day celebrations.

This initiative aims to enhance weather understanding and forecasting through improved observation networks and advanced tools such as artificial intelligence and machine learning. The mission also plans to develop a laboratory for artificial cloud creation, expand radar coverage by more than 150%, and deploy new satellites and supercomputers. The IMD's Vision-2047 document outlines goals to detect all severe weather at village levels by 2047 and mitigate life loss from such events.

