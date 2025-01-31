FFGS Global Coverage Expands with Key Approvals and Strategies for Long-Term Sustainability

From 16–18 December 2024, Istanbul, Türkiye hosted the second Flash Flood Guidance System with Global Coverage (FFGS/WGC) Programme Management Committee (PMC), Executive Group (EG), and Technical Support Group (TSG) meetings, bringing together 32 experts and key stakeholders from around the world. Participants included representatives from 14 FFGS regional centers, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), USAID/Bureau for Humanitarian Assistance (USAID/BHA), Hydrological Research Centre (HRC), and experts from the World Meteorological Organization (WMO).

The primary focus of these meetings was to review and approve crucial documents and strategies that will ensure the FFGS's continued global implementation and long-term sustainability. Participants engaged in discussions to align FFGS with national priorities and sustainability goals, aiming to expand its impact and effectiveness in providing flash flood forecasting across the world.

Key Actions and Discussions

Several key activities and actions were undertaken during the meetings to advance the FFGS/WGC project and ensure it meets global needs. These included:

Reviewing and Approving Key Documents: The TSG presented and received approval for critical documents that will guide FFGS operations: The FFGS Marketing Plan to raise awareness and increase engagement. Analysis of FFGS Functional Requirements to define essential capabilities. Research-to-Operations document to align scientific research with practical applications. Training Plan to strengthen capacity-building efforts globally.

Updating the FFGS Implementation Plan: Members reviewed progress on the current implementation phase and updated the plan to reflect evolving goals and priorities.

Enhancing Operational Performance: Discussions focused on strategies to improve FFGS’s operational capacity, including aligning regional operations with WMO Information System (WIS) standards and transitioning to WMO Regional Specialized Hydrological Centers for Flash Flood Forecasting.

Major Achievements and Milestones

The PMC, EG, and TSG meetings marked several significant milestones for the sustainability and expansion of the FFGS, moving the initiative into Phase IV. Key outcomes included:

Approval of the Training Plan: This plan aims to strengthen the capacity of regional centers and local stakeholders to enhance the delivery of flash flood warnings and related services.

Completion of the Analysis of FFGS Functional Requirements: A thorough assessment that helps refine the system’s core functions and its ability to meet the needs of participating countries.

Adoption of the Research-to-Operations Framework: A critical step toward integrating cutting-edge research into practical forecasting tools and operations.

Endorsement of the Marketing Strategy: A strategic plan to increase the visibility of FFGS’s work and ensure its relevance to a wide range of stakeholders.

Scaling Operations to Over 100 Countries: The committee approved plans to scale FFGS operations to encompass more than 100 countries, expanding its reach and impact.

WIS 2.0 Infrastructure Upgrade: A decision to upgrade infrastructure to align with the WMO Information System 2.0 (WIS 2.0), ensuring better data integration and seamless forecasting.

Expansion of Regional Operations: Plans were solidified for the further expansion of regional flash flood forecasting operations, supported by the WMO WIPPS (World Integrated Flash Flood Prediction System) Regional Specialized Hydrological Center.

Looking Ahead

These crucial steps pave the way for the FFGS/WGC to enhance its global coverage and operational capacity, ensuring it can provide timely and accurate flash flood guidance in regions most vulnerable to such disasters. The decisions made during the meetings reflect a shared commitment to sustainability, capacity building, and international cooperation, with a focus on adapting to the challenges posed by increasingly unpredictable weather patterns.

By aligning with WIS 2.0 and expanding regional forecasting capabilities, the FFGS is poised to significantly improve flash flood preparedness worldwide, offering critical support to governments, emergency responders, and communities. The project’s success will depend on continued international collaboration and the ongoing enhancement of forecasting systems to meet the evolving needs of vulnerable regions globally.