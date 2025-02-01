Odisha's Ambitious Road Revamp Targets 75,000 km Milestone

The BJP government in Odisha is taking significant strides towards enhancing the state's road infrastructure with an ambitious plan to construct 75,000 km over the next five years. Public Works Minister Prithviraj Harichandan made this announcement after a departmental meeting.

The government aims to implement a comprehensive policy addressing road communication improvements and safety concerns, including road accident reduction strategies. Special utility corridors are also planned to minimize disruptions from essential service pipes and cables.

Concerns around environmental impact will be tackled with sustainable practices, and a special financial provision is set to handle land acquisition challenges. Regular inspection and repair of both new and existing roads are priorities, ensuring smoother transit during all weather conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)