Odisha's Ambitious Road Revamp Targets 75,000 km Milestone
The BJP government in Odisha aims to construct 15,000 km of roads annually, resulting in 75,000 km over five years. Initiatives include policy formulation, utility corridors, environmental focus during construction, and addressing issues like land acquisition and existing infrastructure maintenance.
The BJP government in Odisha is taking significant strides towards enhancing the state's road infrastructure with an ambitious plan to construct 75,000 km over the next five years. Public Works Minister Prithviraj Harichandan made this announcement after a departmental meeting.
The government aims to implement a comprehensive policy addressing road communication improvements and safety concerns, including road accident reduction strategies. Special utility corridors are also planned to minimize disruptions from essential service pipes and cables.
Concerns around environmental impact will be tackled with sustainable practices, and a special financial provision is set to handle land acquisition challenges. Regular inspection and repair of both new and existing roads are priorities, ensuring smoother transit during all weather conditions.
