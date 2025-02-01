Left Menu

Odisha's Ambitious Road Revamp Targets 75,000 km Milestone

The BJP government in Odisha aims to construct 15,000 km of roads annually, resulting in 75,000 km over five years. Initiatives include policy formulation, utility corridors, environmental focus during construction, and addressing issues like land acquisition and existing infrastructure maintenance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 01-02-2025 13:17 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 13:17 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The BJP government in Odisha is taking significant strides towards enhancing the state's road infrastructure with an ambitious plan to construct 75,000 km over the next five years. Public Works Minister Prithviraj Harichandan made this announcement after a departmental meeting.

The government aims to implement a comprehensive policy addressing road communication improvements and safety concerns, including road accident reduction strategies. Special utility corridors are also planned to minimize disruptions from essential service pipes and cables.

Concerns around environmental impact will be tackled with sustainable practices, and a special financial provision is set to handle land acquisition challenges. Regular inspection and repair of both new and existing roads are priorities, ensuring smoother transit during all weather conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

