Santorini Shaken: Seismic Alerts Prompt Precautions on Famed Greek Island

Santorini authorities have issued advisories following a series of tremors detected in the area, urging locals to close schools and avoid certain ports. The civil protection ministry reported seismic activity between Santorini and Amorgos but assured that it is unrelated to any volcanic events.

Despite the tremors, which measured up to 4.5 magnitude, there has been no reported damage. The Athens Geodynamic Institute indicates that precautionary measures have been put in place as the activity shows signs of receding.

Historically, Santorini is no stranger to seismic disruptions. As a top tourist destination, it was shaped by one of the largest eruptions in history. The local government remains vigilant to protect both residents and visitors from potential harm.

(With inputs from agencies.)