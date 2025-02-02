Left Menu

Tragedy at Kolkata Leather Complex: Three Labourers Die in Drain Mishap

Three labourers died at the Kolkata Leather Complex while clearing a clogged manhole. Despite attempts to rescue, all succumbed in the 20-feet-deep drain. The incident has prompted a government probe, and compensation will be offered to their families. The mishap is linked to procedural lapses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 02-02-2025 16:21 IST | Created: 02-02-2025 16:21 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident at the Kolkata Leather Complex, three labourers lost their lives while cleaning a clogged manhole, police reported on Sunday. The mishap occurred in the Bantala area when one worker fell into a 20-feet-deep drain, with two others perishing in attempts to rescue him.

Authorities, including the disaster management force and the fire brigade, recovered the bodies after an hour of intensive search. Municipal Affairs Minister Firhad Hakim described the incident as unfortunate and announced a probe to determine the accountability of the agency and contractor overseeing the cleanup.

Hakim assured compensation for the victims' families, while highlighting the need for adherence to safety guidelines. BJP opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari criticized the government, questioning past incidents and procedural failures linked to worker safety in Kolkata.

(With inputs from agencies.)

The Future of EU Transport: Decarbonization, Innovation, and Green Mobility

Cambodia’s e-GP Strategy: A Roadmap for Sustainable Public Procurement

The Future of Work: Human Capital, Job Creation, and Economic Inclusion

Sustaining Water, Securing Business: WRG’s Model for a Water-Resilient Future

