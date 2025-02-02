Tragedy at Kolkata Leather Complex: Three Labourers Die in Drain Mishap

In a tragic incident at the Kolkata Leather Complex, three labourers lost their lives while cleaning a clogged manhole, police reported on Sunday. The mishap occurred in the Bantala area when one worker fell into a 20-feet-deep drain, with two others perishing in attempts to rescue him.

Authorities, including the disaster management force and the fire brigade, recovered the bodies after an hour of intensive search. Municipal Affairs Minister Firhad Hakim described the incident as unfortunate and announced a probe to determine the accountability of the agency and contractor overseeing the cleanup.

Hakim assured compensation for the victims' families, while highlighting the need for adherence to safety guidelines. BJP opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari criticized the government, questioning past incidents and procedural failures linked to worker safety in Kolkata.

(With inputs from agencies.)