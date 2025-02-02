Tragedy Strikes in Udhampur: Child Killed in House Collapse

An under-construction house in Udhampur district, Jammu and Kashmir, became the site of a tragic accident when a wall collapsed, killing an 11-year-old boy and injuring his younger sister.

The incident unfolded Sunday in Paundal village, Lathi area, as labourers were working at Ashok Kumar's mud house. Tragically, the wall gave way and trapped Kumar's children, who were playing nearby.

Rescue efforts saw the duo rushed to a nearby hospital. Unfortunately, Pradeep Kumar succumbed to his injuries, while Monika Devi, age six, remains in critical condition, police report.

(With inputs from agencies.)