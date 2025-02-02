Tragedy Strikes in Udhampur: Child Killed in House Collapse
An 11-year-old boy died and his sister was injured when a wall of an under-construction house collapsed in Udhampur, Jammu and Kashmir. The incident took place in Paundal village while labourers were working. The children were rushed to the hospital, where the boy was declared dead.
An under-construction house in Udhampur district, Jammu and Kashmir, became the site of a tragic accident when a wall collapsed, killing an 11-year-old boy and injuring his younger sister.
The incident unfolded Sunday in Paundal village, Lathi area, as labourers were working at Ashok Kumar's mud house. Tragically, the wall gave way and trapped Kumar's children, who were playing nearby.
Rescue efforts saw the duo rushed to a nearby hospital. Unfortunately, Pradeep Kumar succumbed to his injuries, while Monika Devi, age six, remains in critical condition, police report.
