ISRO's Navigation Satellite Mission Faces Orbit Challenge

ISRO's attempt to place the NVS-02 satellite in the desired orbit encountered issues as the onboard thrusters failed to activate. Although the satellite remains healthy and has established ground communication, it is currently in an unsuitable elliptical orbit for navigation. ISRO is exploring alternative strategies.

ISRO's Navigation Satellite Mission Faces Orbit Challenge
  • Country:
  • India

ISRO's ambitious mission to deploy the NVS-02 satellite into its designated orbit hit an unforeseen obstacle when onboard thrusters failed, the agency disclosed on Sunday.

The satellite, integral to India's navigation infrastructure, was launched on January 29 using the GSLV-Mk 2 rocket from the renowned Shriharikota spaceport, marking ISRO's milestone 100th launch.

Despite achieving high precision in orbit placement and successful solar panel deployment, the satellite remains in an elliptical orbit, unsuitable for its intended purpose. ISRO is now actively pursuing alternative strategies to utilize the satellite effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

