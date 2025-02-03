Roaring Success: Ramnagar's Tiger Census Nears Completion

The tiger census conducted in Uttarakhand's Ramnagar Forest Division is reaching its conclusion, according to Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Digant Nayak. The findings are being compiled into a database and forwarded to the Chief Wildlife Warden.

The 2022 census counted 67 tigers in the forest division, the highest outside a reserve, with the latest figures expected soon, indicating a significant rise in population.

A thorough grid-based survey was employed across the division's five ranges, with 330 camera traps set to capture tiger movements, along with prey and excrement data, providing comprehensive evidence of the tiger presence.

(With inputs from agencies.)