Roaring Success: Ramnagar's Tiger Census Nears Completion
The tiger census in Uttarakhand's Ramnagar Forest Division is concluding, with data set to be sent to the Chief Wildlife Warden. In 2022, 67 tigers were recorded there. A grid-based survey and camera traps were used in the 2023 census, indicating a likely population increase.
- Country:
- India
The tiger census conducted in Uttarakhand's Ramnagar Forest Division is reaching its conclusion, according to Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Digant Nayak. The findings are being compiled into a database and forwarded to the Chief Wildlife Warden.
The 2022 census counted 67 tigers in the forest division, the highest outside a reserve, with the latest figures expected soon, indicating a significant rise in population.
A thorough grid-based survey was employed across the division's five ranges, with 330 camera traps set to capture tiger movements, along with prey and excrement data, providing comprehensive evidence of the tiger presence.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- tiger
- census
- Ramnagar
- forest
- conservation
- Uttarakhand
- Corbett Reserve
- DFO
- ecosystem
- wildlife
ALSO READ
Reviving Giants: The Conservation Battle for Bison in Jharkhand
Uttarakhand Poised for Historic UCC Implementation
Uttarakhand Set to Pioneer Uniform Civil Code Implementation
Uttarakhand CM Dhami Rallies Support For BJP Amid Local Elections
Uttarakhand Set to Pioneer Uniform Civil Code Implementation