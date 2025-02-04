Quakes Rock Santorini: Mass Exodus to Athens Amid Safety Fears

In a dramatic scene, hundreds of people crowded onto a Santorini port early Tuesday, desperate to catch a ferry to Athens for safety as relentless earthquakes shook the iconic Greek island.

Since Friday, a series of quakes have intermittently rattled the Aegean Sea area between Santorini and Amorgos. The tremors, including a 4.7 magnitude quake, have led authorities to close schools on Santorini and nearby islands until Friday and urged caution near coastal areas due to landslide risks.

Hotels are taking precautions by emptying pools to reduce building vulnerability. Seismologists predict days or weeks before the seismic activity subsides. Santorini is historically shaped by volcanic activity, with the last eruption in 1950, and sits on a tectonic boundary known for frequent quakes.

(With inputs from agencies.)