Quakes Rock Santorini: Mass Exodus to Athens Amid Safety Fears

Hundreds flee Santorini for Athens as continuous quakes hit the volcanic Greek island and nearby areas, causing school closures and evacuation concerns. Seismologists warn the seismic activity may persist for days or weeks. Residents and tourists are advised to avoid coastal areas and indoor gatherings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-02-2025 13:32 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 13:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a dramatic scene, hundreds of people crowded onto a Santorini port early Tuesday, desperate to catch a ferry to Athens for safety as relentless earthquakes shook the iconic Greek island.

Since Friday, a series of quakes have intermittently rattled the Aegean Sea area between Santorini and Amorgos. The tremors, including a 4.7 magnitude quake, have led authorities to close schools on Santorini and nearby islands until Friday and urged caution near coastal areas due to landslide risks.

Hotels are taking precautions by emptying pools to reduce building vulnerability. Seismologists predict days or weeks before the seismic activity subsides. Santorini is historically shaped by volcanic activity, with the last eruption in 1950, and sits on a tectonic boundary known for frequent quakes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

