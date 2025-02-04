Left Menu

Revolutionizing Polo: Genetically Edited Horses Challenge Tradition

Argentine firm Kheiron has pioneered the use of CRISPR-Cas9 technology to create genetically edited horses intended to outperform Polo Pureza, an award-winning mare. By integrating selected muscle fibers, the goal is to enhance speed. This novel development complies with local regulations, sidestepping concerns about genetic doping.

In a groundbreaking development, Argentine biotech company Kheiron has succeeded in genetically editing horses, potentially setting a new standard for polo performance. Leveraging CRISPR-Cas9 technology, the firm aims to surpass the prowess of Polo Pureza, a renowned mare inducted into the Argentine Hall of Fame.

Co-founder Gabriel Vichera disclosed that this innovative approach allows the alteration of specific genes to boost speed without compromising other desirable traits. By targeting and editing muscle fibers, the newly bred horses are expected to achieve exceptional explosiveness, in compliance with existing Argentine regulations.

This intricate process does not fit the conventional definition of genetic doping or GMO alterations, as it employs natural genomic sequences. Beyond polo horses, Kheiron is also eyeing genetic advancements in livestock for agriculture and medical applications.

