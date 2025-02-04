Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Fatal Shooting at Swedish Education Center

A tragic shooting occurred at Campus Risbergska, an adult education center in Orebro, Sweden, resulting in approximately 10 fatalities, including the gunman. Swedish police are still determining the death toll as damage at the scene hinders their work. Prime Minister Kristersson will address the nation shortly.

  • Sweden

In a tragic event that has shaken the nation, approximately 10 people have been killed in a shooting at an adult education center in Orebro, Sweden. Among the dead is the suspected gunman, Swedish police confirmed. However, final numbers are pending as investigators tackle the havoc caused at the scene.

The incident unfolded at Campus Risbergska, a facility serving students over the age of 20. The center provides a range of educational programs, including vocational training and courses for immigrants and those with intellectual disabilities. Despite its rare occurrence, this shooting highlights the presence of gun violence in Sweden, a country where firearms incidents in schools are uncommon.

Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, joined by Justice Minister Gunnar Strömmer, is set to address the country later today. Swedish authorities have said that, at present, there are no signs of the shooting being linked to terrorism. Efforts to identify the victims are currently underway as the community grapples with this unexpected tragedy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

