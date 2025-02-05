The Invisible Threat: Microplastics in the Brain

A groundbreaking study has revealed that microplastics accumulate in the human brain at significantly higher concentrations than in other organs. This discovery followed an analysis of 91 brain tissue samples collected during autopsies in 2016 and 2024, with results published in Nature Medicine.

Researchers found microplastic levels in the brain were up to 30 times greater than in livers or kidneys, aligning with earlier studies on arterial plaque. Importantly, brains from individuals diagnosed with dementia contained ten times more plastic compared to others, though the study did not establish a causal link with dementia symptoms.

Study leader Matthew Campen from the University of New Mexico highlighted the mystery of how plastic particles affect the brain's functions. The study also noted a 50% increase in brain plastic concentrations over eight years, raising alarms on the human health impacts stemming from growing plastic pollution.

