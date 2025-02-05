IIT Bombay's Breakthrough in Coating Degradation Measurement

Researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay have unveiled a pioneering method that tracks the degradation rate of coatings on iron, promising significant benefits for the steel industry.

Leveraging the combined power of hydrogen permeation-based potentiometry and electrochemical impedance spectroscopy, the IIT Bombay team successfully quantified coating degradation on iron, a common problem faced by the industry due to corrosion.

This innovative technique offers not only a cost-effective solution using just two potentiostats but also potential applications in fields such as fuel cells and sensor technology, according to Prof Vijayshankar Dandapani from the Department of Metallurgical Engineering and Materials Science at IIT Bombay.

