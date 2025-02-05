Left Menu

IIT Bombay's Breakthrough in Coating Degradation Measurement

Researchers at IIT Bombay have developed a new technique using hydrogen permeation-based potentiometry and electrochemical impedance spectroscopy to measure the degradation rate of coatings on iron. This advancement could greatly benefit the steel industry, as well as fields like fuel cells and sensors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 05-02-2025 17:48 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 17:48 IST
IIT Bombay's Breakthrough in Coating Degradation Measurement
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay have unveiled a pioneering method that tracks the degradation rate of coatings on iron, promising significant benefits for the steel industry.

Leveraging the combined power of hydrogen permeation-based potentiometry and electrochemical impedance spectroscopy, the IIT Bombay team successfully quantified coating degradation on iron, a common problem faced by the industry due to corrosion.

This innovative technique offers not only a cost-effective solution using just two potentiostats but also potential applications in fields such as fuel cells and sensor technology, according to Prof Vijayshankar Dandapani from the Department of Metallurgical Engineering and Materials Science at IIT Bombay.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

 Sweden
2
Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

 Global
3
Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

 India
4
I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Address in Lok Sabha 14 times: PM Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha.

I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Addres...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025