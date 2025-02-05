Left Menu

Galactic Blasts and Genetic Breeding: Science's Latest Marvels

Recent scientific advancements reveal a dramatic asteroid impact on the moon, creating canyons in moments, alongside Argentina's breakthrough in breeding genetically edited polo ponies. The lunar canyons owe their existence to an ancient cosmic event, whereas Argentine scientists are crafting equine champions using cutting-edge genetic editing technology.

Updated: 05-02-2025 18:27 IST
Astronomers have uncovered a compelling new finding: twin canyons near the moon's south pole, comparable in size to Earth's Grand Canyon, were formed swiftly by asteroid impact debris approximately 3.8 billion years ago. This discovery offers a glimpse into the moon's dramatic geological history and the power of cosmic events.

Meanwhile, in the realm of genetic science, Argentine researchers have pioneered the creation of genetically edited polo ponies. Using the CRISPR-Cas9 technique, biotech firm Kheiron has replicated the genes of an award-winning mare to birth five horses designed for speed and endurance, reshaping the future of equestrian sports.

These stories highlight the remarkable progress in human understanding of natural phenomena and the innovative pursuits in genetic science, reflecting our ongoing quest to explore and enhance the world around us.

