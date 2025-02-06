January Heatwave: Breaking Records Amid La Niña's Cooling Influence
Despite the cooling influence of La Niña, January recorded the highest global temperatures on record. The EU's Copernicus Climate Change Service highlighted that global warming persists due to factors like fossil fuel emissions, even without El Niño's warming effect. La Niña's full impact remains uncertain.
In an unexpected climatic turn, January marked the world's warmest month on record, defying the expected cooling trajectory of the La Niña weather pattern, European Union scientists reported.
The Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S) revealed that January maintained a disturbing temperature trend, with 18 of the last 19 months surpassing 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels. This anomaly occurred despite transitioning from the warming phase of El Niño, which had previously amplified global temperatures, to the typically cooling phase of La Niña.
While La Niña has yet to fully assert its cooling influence, scientists warn that the primary force driving temperature rises remains fossil fuel emissions, rendering La Niña's impact potentially insufficient to curb global heat trends.
(With inputs from agencies.)
