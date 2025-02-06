Left Menu

Tractor Tragedy: A Ride Turns Fatal for Three Boys in Chhattisgarh

Three minor boys lost their lives and another was injured in a tragic tractor accident in Chhattisgarh's Dhamtari district. The incident occurred near Charra village when the tractor overturned. The fatalities include two boys from Mogra village and one from Charra, while the injured, from Banagar, is hospitalized.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhamtari | Updated: 06-02-2025 12:45 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 11:59 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic accident in Chhattisgarh's Dhamtari district claimed the lives of three minor boys when the tractor they were riding overturned. The incident occurred after the boys skipped school for a joyride in the Kurud area, according to official sources.

The victims, identified as Pritam Chandrakar, Mayank Dhruv from Mogra, and Honendra Sahu from Charra, were killed instantly as the tractor overturned near an agricultural college. Arjun Yadav, from Banagar, sustained severe injuries and is receiving medical treatment.

Police officials report that inadequate 'side shoulders' on rural roads contribute to such accidents. An investigation is underway, and locals have been alerted to the dangers posed by unmaintained road embankments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

