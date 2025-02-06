Left Menu

India's Bold Leap: Chandrayaan-4 Mission Aims to Retrieve Moon Rocks by 2027

India plans to launch Chandrayaan-4 by 2027, aiming to return moon rock samples to Earth. This mission includes two LVM-3 rocket launches assembling components in orbit. The mission aligns with India's upcoming space initiatives like Gaganyaan and Samudrayaan, enhancing scientific contributions and economic growth.

Updated: 06-02-2025 12:41 IST
India is gearing up for an ambitious Chandrayaan-4 mission, which aims to bring moon rock samples back to Earth by 2027, as announced by Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh.

This venture involves two launches of the heavylift LVM-3 rocket, carrying multiple components of the mission, which will be assembled in orbit. The mission aligns with India's strategic timeline of space endeavors, including the imminent Gaganyaan mission set for next year and the Samudrayaan mission scheduled for 2026.

These initiatives mark significant advancements in India's quest for scientific recognition and economic growth. Improved infrastructure and enhanced private sector participation have positioned India's space economy, valued at USD 8 billion, on a trajectory to reach USD 44 billion in the forthcoming decade.

(With inputs from agencies.)

