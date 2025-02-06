Mysterious Tiger Tragedy Unfolds in Wayanad

In Wayanad district, a somber discovery unfolded as two tiger cubs, roughly one year of age, were found dead. Forest officials revealed that injuries consistent with an attack by another tiger were the cause.

The cubs, discovered in Mayyakolli, display injuries typically associated with male tiger aggression, especially during mating season. An expert committee, alongside the WCCB Wildlife Inspector, investigated the scene and conducted post-mortems, verifying death through infighting.

The tragic event's broader significance connects to common behaviors seen in big cat species, with the ritualistic burning of the cubs' remains following NTCA guidelines, concluded officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)