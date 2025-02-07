Inferno Inquiry: SCE's Role Under Fire

In a startling development, Southern California Edison (SCE) is being scrutinized over potential links to two wildfires that devastated parts of Los Angeles. The utility admits its equipment may have sparked the Hurst Fire, which didn't cause any deaths or structural damage, but left over a square mile scorched.

Regulatory filings reveal that SCE is investigating whether its idle transmission line played a role in the deadly Eaton Fire, despite maintaining insufficient evidence to establish its responsibility. Lawsuits citing a video of supposed electrical arcing have already been filed against the utility, applying further pressure.

Although at least 17 lives were lost due to the Eaton Fire, the utility remains cautious, stating typical signs of equipment-caused fires are absent. Nevertheless, SCE continues to cooperate fully with ongoing investigations as lawsuits loom over potential liability.

