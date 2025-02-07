Scientists have identified Vegavis iaai, a waterfowl from the dinosaur-era found in Antarctica, as the oldest-known member of today's birds' lineage. This discovery traces back to about 69 million years ago, predating the asteroid impact that ended the dinosaurs' reign.

Meanwhile, Chile's celebrated astronomical dark skies risk disruption from nearby urban and industrial development. Astronomers caution that light pollution near key observatories like Paranal could compromise critical celestial studies.

On the space front, the Kremlin announced changes in its space agency leadership after a moon mission failure. Despite the setback, Russian officials emphasized a need for dynamic development moving forward.

