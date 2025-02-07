Left Menu

Prehistoric Discoveries and Celestial Challenges: A Science News Brief

Recent discoveries and events in science include the identification of Vegavis iaai, the oldest known bird linking to modern avians, potential threats to Chile’s renowned dark skies, and significant administrative changes in Russia’s space agency following a failed lunar mission. Additionally, scientists estimate the risk of asteroid Bennu striking Earth in 2182.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-02-2025 10:28 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 10:28 IST
Prehistoric Discoveries and Celestial Challenges: A Science News Brief

Scientists have identified Vegavis iaai, a waterfowl from the dinosaur-era found in Antarctica, as the oldest-known member of today's birds' lineage. This discovery traces back to about 69 million years ago, predating the asteroid impact that ended the dinosaurs' reign.

Meanwhile, Chile's celebrated astronomical dark skies risk disruption from nearby urban and industrial development. Astronomers caution that light pollution near key observatories like Paranal could compromise critical celestial studies.

On the space front, the Kremlin announced changes in its space agency leadership after a moon mission failure. Despite the setback, Russian officials emphasized a need for dynamic development moving forward.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
FAA's Strategic Response to Reagan National Safety Concerns

FAA's Strategic Response to Reagan National Safety Concerns

 Global
2
Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

 India
3
Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

 Global
4
ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Malaysia’s Inequality Challenge: Pathways to Inclusive and Equitable Growth

Is Social Mobility a Key to Prosperity? Analyzing Global Economic Trends

Rebuilding Futures: The Educational Struggles of Ukrainian Refugees in Italy

AI and Labor: Who’s Most at Risk in High, Middle, and Low-Income Countries?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025