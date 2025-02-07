Left Menu

Leopard Panic Grips Himachal Villages

Villages in Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur district are on high alert following multiple leopard attacks on livestock. Local leaders demand action from the forest department, which plans to install cages after inspections. Authorities advise residents on safety measures as sightings continue in nearby areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hamirpur(Hp) | Updated: 07-02-2025 14:45 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 14:45 IST
Leopard Panic Grips Himachal Villages
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Panic has taken hold in Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur district as leopards have been reportedly attacking livestock, causing fear among residents.

In Bhareri, a full-grown leopard allegedly abducted a goat from a courtyard. Similarly, in Sargoon Lachho village, the same leopard is believed to have killed a mare and injured other cattle.

Local authorities, including the forest department, have been urged to take stern action. Forest officials have been asked to raise awareness about the leopards while safety advisories are issued. Leopard sightings have also been reported near the Dhaulasidh power project area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

 India
2
Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

 Global
3
ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

 India
4
Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

 Ukraine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Malaysia’s Inequality Challenge: Pathways to Inclusive and Equitable Growth

Is Social Mobility a Key to Prosperity? Analyzing Global Economic Trends

Rebuilding Futures: The Educational Struggles of Ukrainian Refugees in Italy

AI and Labor: Who’s Most at Risk in High, Middle, and Low-Income Countries?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025