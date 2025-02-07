Leopard Panic Grips Himachal Villages
Villages in Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur district are on high alert following multiple leopard attacks on livestock. Local leaders demand action from the forest department, which plans to install cages after inspections. Authorities advise residents on safety measures as sightings continue in nearby areas.
Updated: 07-02-2025 14:45 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 14:45 IST
Panic has taken hold in Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur district as leopards have been reportedly attacking livestock, causing fear among residents.
In Bhareri, a full-grown leopard allegedly abducted a goat from a courtyard. Similarly, in Sargoon Lachho village, the same leopard is believed to have killed a mare and injured other cattle.
Local authorities, including the forest department, have been urged to take stern action. Forest officials have been asked to raise awareness about the leopards while safety advisories are issued. Leopard sightings have also been reported near the Dhaulasidh power project area.
