Leopard Panic Grips Himachal Villages

Panic has taken hold in Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur district as leopards have been reportedly attacking livestock, causing fear among residents.

In Bhareri, a full-grown leopard allegedly abducted a goat from a courtyard. Similarly, in Sargoon Lachho village, the same leopard is believed to have killed a mare and injured other cattle.

Local authorities, including the forest department, have been urged to take stern action. Forest officials have been asked to raise awareness about the leopards while safety advisories are issued. Leopard sightings have also been reported near the Dhaulasidh power project area.

(With inputs from agencies.)