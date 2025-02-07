Rwanda Unveils Evidence of Imminent DRC Attack

Rwanda announced on Friday that it has evidence of an impending major assault by the Democratic Republic of Congo, refuting claims that it is inciting conflict within its neighbor's borders.

Tensions between Kigali and Kinshasa have risen as both accuse each other of promoting instability in eastern Congo, where Rwanda-backed M23 rebels have captured the regional capital Goma and are pushing into more territories, leaving hundreds dead and displacing thousands. Rwanda's ambassador to the U.N. in Geneva, James Ngango, firmly rejected the DRC's attempts to label Rwanda as responsible for its internal disruptions at an urgent Human Rights Council meeting.

Ngango highlighted the looming threat to Rwanda, stating that fresh evidence has emerged of a large-scale attack aimed at Rwanda following Goma's fall, with Kinshasa and allies stockpiling weapons near Goma airport. The ambassador mentioned that these arms, including rockets, kamikaze drones, and heavy artillery, were not targeted at the M23, but directly aimed at Rwanda.

