Progress in Rural Housing: PMAY-G's Ambitious Targets Unveiled
The Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna-Gramin (PMAY-G) aims to construct 84.37 lakh houses by 2024-25. With 39.82 lakh houses sanctioned, the rural development ministry targets 18 states, focusing on completing the remainder by January 2025. The Union Cabinet plans to build two crore houses by 2028-29.
In a significant development, the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna-Gramin (PMAY-G) has sanctioned over 39.82 lakh houses, as it works toward a target of 84.37 lakh houses by 2024-25, according to a written reply from the rural development ministry in the Rajya Sabha on Friday.
Minister of State for Rural Development, Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani, stated the initiative targets constructing 84,37,139 houses across 18 states, including Assam, Bihar, and Gujarat, among others, for 2024-25. Of these, 46,56,765 houses are planned for nine states by January 2025.
As of February 2, 2025, a total of 39,82,764 houses have been approved. The Union Cabinet has further committed to building an additional two crore houses under the PMAY-G from 2024-25 to 2028-29.
