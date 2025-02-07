Progress in Rural Housing: PMAY-G's Ambitious Targets Unveiled

In a significant development, the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna-Gramin (PMAY-G) has sanctioned over 39.82 lakh houses, as it works toward a target of 84.37 lakh houses by 2024-25, according to a written reply from the rural development ministry in the Rajya Sabha on Friday.

Minister of State for Rural Development, Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani, stated the initiative targets constructing 84,37,139 houses across 18 states, including Assam, Bihar, and Gujarat, among others, for 2024-25. Of these, 46,56,765 houses are planned for nine states by January 2025.

As of February 2, 2025, a total of 39,82,764 houses have been approved. The Union Cabinet has further committed to building an additional two crore houses under the PMAY-G from 2024-25 to 2028-29.

