Blast Furnace Accident Injures Workers

Three workers were injured in a blast furnace accident on Friday evening due to a rupture in the protecting wall. They encountered hot metals. Two are discharged after treatment, while one remains stable, according to Rourkela SP Nitesh Wadhwani.

Rourkela | Updated: 07-02-2025 21:30 IST
  India

A blast furnace accident injured three workers on Friday evening, as per a police report.

The incident was caused by a rupture in the unit's protective wall, leading to hot metal exposure, a spokesperson revealed.

Of the injured, two have been released from the hospital, while one is reported to be in stable condition, according to Rourkela SP Nitesh Wadhwani.

(With inputs from agencies.)

