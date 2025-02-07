Blast Furnace Accident Injures Workers
Three workers were injured in a blast furnace accident on Friday evening due to a rupture in the protecting wall. They encountered hot metals. Two are discharged after treatment, while one remains stable, according to Rourkela SP Nitesh Wadhwani.
A blast furnace accident injured three workers on Friday evening, as per a police report.
The incident was caused by a rupture in the unit's protective wall, leading to hot metal exposure, a spokesperson revealed.
Of the injured, two have been released from the hospital, while one is reported to be in stable condition, according to Rourkela SP Nitesh Wadhwani.
