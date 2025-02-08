Left Menu

ISRO's Successful CE20 Cryogenic Engine Test Marks Milestone for Gaganyaan Mission

ISRO has successfully completed the ignition trial of the CE20 cryogenic engine for the Gaganyaan mission, simulating space vacuum conditions. The test was conducted at Mahendragiri, Tamil Nadu. The engine, vital for India's crewed space mission, showed expected performance. ISRO explores turbine startup in bootstrap mode for multiple engine restarts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 08-02-2025 12:18 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 12:18 IST
ISRO announced a significant advancement in India's space exploration efforts with the successful ignition trial of the indigenous CE20 cryogenic engine. The engine powers the upper stage of the LVM3 rocket and is crucial for the Gaganyaan mission, India's ambitious attempt to send humans to space.

The test, performed at the ISRO Propulsion Complex in Mahendragiri, Tamil Nadu, simulated vacuum conditions replicating those found in space. The trial was conducted on Friday, and according to ISRO's official statement, the engine's performance met all expectations.

Facing the complex challenge of restarting cryogenic engines, ISRO is investigating the feasibility of initiating turbopumps in bootstrap mode. This series of tests aims to ensure multiple engine restarts during flight, further enhancing mission reliability. Previously, the engine was trialed under non-vacuum ground conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

