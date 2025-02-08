Tata Motors Drives Sustainability with New Vehicle Scrapping Facility in Assam
Tata Motors inaugurates a registered vehicle scrapping facility in Guwahati, capable of dismantling 15,000 vehicles annually. This initiative, in partnership with Axom Platinum Scrappers, aims to advance sustainable vehicle disposal practices in the Northeast, creating jobs and environmental benefits while supporting India's circular economy principles.
Tata Motors has unveiled a new registered vehicle scrapping facility in Guwahati with a capacity to dismantle up to 15,000 end-of-life vehicles each year.
In collaboration with Axom Platinum Scrappers, the facility is designed to handle the scrapping of both passenger and commercial vehicles of all brands. This marks Tata Motors' seventh such facility across the country, adding to locations including Jaipur, Bhubaneswar, and Surat, among others.
Highlighting the company's commitment to a circular economy, Tata Motors Executive Director Girish Wagh emphasized the launch as a significant milestone in promoting sustainable vehicle disposal practices in the region.
