Expanding Global Cancer Care: The Rays of Hope Initiative

Cancer care remains a critical global health challenge, with access to lifesaving radiotherapy technology falling far behind the growing number of patients in need. As of 2022, only 21% of countries met the minimum radiotherapy resource requirements. That same year, 20 million new cancer cases were diagnosed, resulting in 10 million deaths from this non-communicable disease.

The burden of cancer is particularly heavy in low- and middle-income countries (LMICs), where over 70% of cancer-related deaths occur. Despite this disproportionate impact, LMICs receive only 5% of global funding for cancer care. This disparity highlights the urgent need for targeted interventions to expand access to cancer treatment in these regions.

The Launch of Rays of Hope: A Global Commitment

In response to this pressing issue, IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi launched the Rays of Hope: Cancer Care for All initiative in February 2022.

“Each individual death is a tragedy. The fact that cancers that are routinely diagnosed and successfully treated in high-income countries are killing increasing numbers of people in developing countries is an injustice,” Grossi stated.

Strategic Partnerships and Comprehensive Support

Under Rays of Hope, the IAEA collaborates with international organizations, including the World Health Organization (WHO) and the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), to provide expertise, training, and resources. The initiative enables cancer patients worldwide to access safe, secure radiotherapy and diagnostic imaging services.

The IAEA has been conducting imPACT Reviews for years—comprehensive assessments of countries' cancer control capacities and needs—in partnership with WHO and IARC. These evidence-based reviews guide the development of national cancer control plans, technical cooperation projects, and strategic funding documents. To date, approximately 130 imPACT Reviews have been conducted globally.

Regional Anchor Centres: Hubs for Innovation and Training

To further strengthen cancer care infrastructure, the IAEA has designated ten cancer institutes as Rays of Hope regional anchor centres. These centres act as regional hubs for knowledge, capacity-building, research, and innovation, providing targeted support in training, research, and quality assurance. With established partnerships, technical expertise, and robust governance, these centres maximize the delivery of high-impact interventions to cancer patients.

Harnessing Data: The SUNRISE Global Radiation Medicine Database

Recognizing the pivotal role of data in advancing cancer treatment and research, the IAEA is developing the SUNRISE global radiation medicine database under the Rays of Hope initiative. This database will generate insights on the impact of radiation medicine initiatives, enabling policymakers and healthcare practitioners to take more targeted, effective actions.

Regional Success Stories: Expanding Access to Lifesaving Care

Latin America and the Caribbean: In 2024, the procurement of 32 mammography units was initiated to enhance breast cancer screening services across 19 countries, enabling up to 250,000 women to be screened annually. The IAEA also provided technical guidance to ensure high-quality, safe screening services.

Ukraine: Since 2023, Ukraine has received expert advice, equipment, and training to meet its urgent cancer care needs. Efforts are underway to train more professionals in radiology, nuclear medicine, and radiotherapy through virtual training programs and the establishment of an in-country training facility.

Indonesia: Under Rays of Hope, Indonesia has been supported in developing a national roadmap for scaling up radiotherapy and nuclear medicine services. The 2024 imPACT Review informed the development of Indonesia’s National Cancer Control Plan 2024–2034, announced in October 2024.

Malawi: With its cancer population expected to double by 2045, Malawi was among the first seven countries to join Rays of Hope. Since 2022, the country has received long-term training for radiotherapy and medical imaging professionals, as well as critical equipment, including a linear accelerator and CT simulator. Malawi is now poised to launch its first public radiotherapy facility.

Europe and Central Asia: In April, an anchor centre in Türkiye hosted a week-long workshop with nearly 100 professionals to develop a roadmap for strengthening paediatric radiotherapy services.

Asia-Pacific: In August, an anchor centre in Japan organized a course that trained nuclear medicine physicians from 15 countries on advanced theranostics techniques for diagnosing and treating cancer.

Commitment to Global Health and Sustainable Development

Rays of Hope directly contributes to the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, particularly Sustainable Development Goal 3 (Good Health and Well-Being), by striving to reduce non-communicable disease-related deaths by one-third.

A Demand-Driven, Tailored Approach

Countries seeking support through Rays of Hope submit formal requests to the IAEA, ensuring that assistance aligns with each nation’s specific needs and priorities. By integrating radiation safety legislation, quality control, training, and equipment into cohesive, sustainable projects, Rays of Hope maximizes impact where it’s needed most.

“Our resources and commitment will all be mobilized to ensure the success of the Rays of Hope initiative,” said Artit Ungkanont, Dean of Mahidol University’s Faculty of Medicine. Ramathibodi Hospital in Thailand, now an anchor centre, exemplifies the initiative’s potential to bring lifesaving cancer care to communities worldwide.

Bringing Rays of Hope to Communities in Need

Through a comprehensive, collaborative, and data-driven approach, the IAEA’s Rays of Hope initiative is transforming cancer care globally—bridging gaps in access, enhancing treatment capacity, and ultimately saving lives in the world’s most vulnerable regions.