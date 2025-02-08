Kerala Science Congress: Championing Science Over Superstition

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan emphasized the need for a scientific approach to combat rising superstitious beliefs. During the 37th Kerala Science Congress at Kerala Agricultural University, he underscored the event's importance as a defense against such tendencies.

Highlighting its contributions, Vijayan noted that the Kerala Science Congress has significantly advanced the state's scientific and technological landscape. It serves as a national model with its discussions, he added, cautioning about pseudo-scientists infiltrating science congresses.

Vijayan reiterated Kerala's goal of becoming carbon-neutral by 2050 and attracting international scientific expertise. The event honored former ISRO Chairman S Somanath with the 2023 Kerala Science Award. Revenue Minister K Rajan stressed the dangers of revival attempts of regressive practices, while K P Sudheer presided over the function.

(With inputs from agencies.)