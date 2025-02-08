Left Menu

Kerala Science Congress: Championing Science Over Superstition

At the 37th Kerala Science Congress, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan emphasized the importance of science over superstition. The event highlighted Kerala's scientific advances, commitment to climate change, and efforts to attract global talent. Former ISRO Chairman S Somanath and other scientists were honored with prestigious awards.

Thrissur | Updated: 08-02-2025 20:37 IST
Kerala Science Congress: Championing Science Over Superstition
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan emphasized the need for a scientific approach to combat rising superstitious beliefs. During the 37th Kerala Science Congress at Kerala Agricultural University, he underscored the event's importance as a defense against such tendencies.

Highlighting its contributions, Vijayan noted that the Kerala Science Congress has significantly advanced the state's scientific and technological landscape. It serves as a national model with its discussions, he added, cautioning about pseudo-scientists infiltrating science congresses.

Vijayan reiterated Kerala's goal of becoming carbon-neutral by 2050 and attracting international scientific expertise. The event honored former ISRO Chairman S Somanath with the 2023 Kerala Science Award. Revenue Minister K Rajan stressed the dangers of revival attempts of regressive practices, while K P Sudheer presided over the function.

(With inputs from agencies.)

