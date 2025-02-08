Mozambique and IAEA Sign CPF Framework to Boost National Development Goals (2024–2029)

On January 4, 2024, His Excellency Mr. Carlos Joaquim Zacarias, Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy of Mozambique, and Hua Liu, Deputy Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and Head of the Department of Technical Cooperation, formalized Mozambique's Country Programme Framework (CPF) for the period of 2024–2029. The signing ceremony marks a significant milestone in the collaboration between Mozambique and the IAEA, enhancing the country’s efforts to leverage nuclear technology for sustainable development.

A CPF serves as the foundational document for medium-term technical cooperation planning between an IAEA Member State and the Agency. It outlines the strategic areas where nuclear technology and resources will be transferred to support national development objectives, aligning with the country’s socio-economic priorities.

Mozambique, an IAEA Member State since 2006, has been steadily integrating nuclear science and technology to address various developmental challenges. The newly signed CPF for 2024–2029 highlights five key priority areas:

Nuclear and Radiation Safety: Strengthening regulatory frameworks and ensuring the safe use of nuclear technology across industries to protect people and the environment. Food and Agriculture: Enhancing agricultural productivity and food security through nuclear techniques, including soil fertility management, pest control, and crop improvement. Human Health and Nutrition: Expanding the use of nuclear medicine and diagnostic imaging to improve healthcare services, while addressing malnutrition through isotopic techniques. Water Resources Management: Utilizing nuclear techniques to assess and manage groundwater resources, ensuring sustainable water supply for communities and agriculture. Energy Planning: Supporting the development of Mozambique’s energy sector through the integration of nuclear technology in energy planning, contributing to a diversified and sustainable energy mix.

This strategic partnership will not only bolster Mozambique’s technical capabilities but also promote the safe, secure, and peaceful application of nuclear technologies to meet the country’s development needs. The IAEA’s continued support through technical cooperation projects will play a vital role in achieving Mozambique’s national goals, fostering economic growth, and improving the quality of life for its citizens.

The CPF signing reflects Mozambique’s commitment to harnessing nuclear technology for peaceful purposes and underscores the IAEA’s role as a pivotal partner in global development initiatives.