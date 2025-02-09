Avian Flu Outbreak Strikes New York City Zoos

Amid concerns over avian flu, New York City zoos have reported the deaths of at least three birds, potentially more, according to the Wildlife Conservation Society. The virus claimed the lives of ducks at both the Queens Zoo and possibly others at the Bronx Zoo.

Wildlife officials confirmed the deaths of three ducks, with tests pending for additional birds. Steps are being taken to protect vulnerable species, including moving them to more secure areas within the parks.

State officials responded by temporarily closing bird markets in the city's metropolitan area. Despite the precautionary closures, Governor Kathy Hochul assured there is no immediate public health threat. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention maintains that the risk to the general public remains low.

(With inputs from agencies.)