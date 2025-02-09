Left Menu

Avian Flu Outbreak Strikes New York City Zoos

At least three birds died from avian flu in New York City zoos. The Wildlife Conservation Society reported that ducks at Queens and Bronx Zoos were affected, with further tests pending. Precautionary measures have been taken, including temporary bird market closures ordered by state officials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 09-02-2025 08:16 IST | Created: 09-02-2025 08:16 IST
Avian Flu Outbreak Strikes New York City Zoos
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Amid concerns over avian flu, New York City zoos have reported the deaths of at least three birds, potentially more, according to the Wildlife Conservation Society. The virus claimed the lives of ducks at both the Queens Zoo and possibly others at the Bronx Zoo.

Wildlife officials confirmed the deaths of three ducks, with tests pending for additional birds. Steps are being taken to protect vulnerable species, including moving them to more secure areas within the parks.

State officials responded by temporarily closing bird markets in the city's metropolitan area. Despite the precautionary closures, Governor Kathy Hochul assured there is no immediate public health threat. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention maintains that the risk to the general public remains low.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Loss in the Boxing Ring: John Cooney's Final Fight

Tragic Loss in the Boxing Ring: John Cooney's Final Fight

 Global
2
Australia Masters Gear Up for IML 2025 Showdown

Australia Masters Gear Up for IML 2025 Showdown

 India
3
BJP's Resounding Victory in Delhi: Modi's Leadership Endorsed

BJP's Resounding Victory in Delhi: Modi's Leadership Endorsed

 India
4
Empowering Women: Odisha's Subhadra Yojana Disburses 4th Phase of Benefits

Empowering Women: Odisha's Subhadra Yojana Disburses 4th Phase of Benefits

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data Transparency and Bond Returns: A Win-Win for Investors and Borrowers

Blue Economy’s New Ally: How Insurance Can Safeguard Oceans and Livelihoods

AI and Satellites Transform Poverty Mapping for Smarter Economic Interventions

Uncertainty in the Global Economy: Risks, Policy Challenges, and Future Strategies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025