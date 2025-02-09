Left Menu

Chile's Celestial Challenge Amidst Rapid Urban Development

Chile's dark, starry skies, crucial for astronomy, face threats from urban expansion. Astronomers, including Angel Otarola, express concerns about light pollution near observatories. Meanwhile, Taiwan's microsatellite, developed by ArkEdge, demonstrates exceptional optical capabilities, capturing high-resolution Earth images from space.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-02-2025 10:30 IST | Created: 09-02-2025 10:30 IST
Chile's Celestial Challenge Amidst Rapid Urban Development
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Chile's pristine, dark skies, vital for astronomical observations, face significant threats from urban and industrial development. Experts, including Angel Otarola of SOCHIAS, warn of increasing light pollution near the Paranal Observatory, which is currently under 1%.

In other news, a Taiwanese microsatellite built with the help of Japanese startup ArkEdge Space has demonstrated superior optical performance. The satellite, ONGLAISAT, captured remarkable Earth images at a 2.5-meter resolution and operates approximately 400 km above the planet.

This development showcases a new frontier in space technology emphasizing the potential of smaller spacecrafts to conduct high-resolution imaging, drawing attention to advances in the aerospace sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Loss in the Boxing Ring: John Cooney's Final Fight

Tragic Loss in the Boxing Ring: John Cooney's Final Fight

 Global
2
Australia Masters Gear Up for IML 2025 Showdown

Australia Masters Gear Up for IML 2025 Showdown

 India
3
BJP's Resounding Victory in Delhi: Modi's Leadership Endorsed

BJP's Resounding Victory in Delhi: Modi's Leadership Endorsed

 India
4
Empowering Women: Odisha's Subhadra Yojana Disburses 4th Phase of Benefits

Empowering Women: Odisha's Subhadra Yojana Disburses 4th Phase of Benefits

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data Transparency and Bond Returns: A Win-Win for Investors and Borrowers

Blue Economy’s New Ally: How Insurance Can Safeguard Oceans and Livelihoods

AI and Satellites Transform Poverty Mapping for Smarter Economic Interventions

Uncertainty in the Global Economy: Risks, Policy Challenges, and Future Strategies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025