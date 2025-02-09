Chile's Celestial Challenge Amidst Rapid Urban Development
Chile's dark, starry skies, crucial for astronomy, face threats from urban expansion. Astronomers, including Angel Otarola, express concerns about light pollution near observatories. Meanwhile, Taiwan's microsatellite, developed by ArkEdge, demonstrates exceptional optical capabilities, capturing high-resolution Earth images from space.
Chile's pristine, dark skies, vital for astronomical observations, face significant threats from urban and industrial development. Experts, including Angel Otarola of SOCHIAS, warn of increasing light pollution near the Paranal Observatory, which is currently under 1%.
In other news, a Taiwanese microsatellite built with the help of Japanese startup ArkEdge Space has demonstrated superior optical performance. The satellite, ONGLAISAT, captured remarkable Earth images at a 2.5-meter resolution and operates approximately 400 km above the planet.
This development showcases a new frontier in space technology emphasizing the potential of smaller spacecrafts to conduct high-resolution imaging, drawing attention to advances in the aerospace sector.
