Tiger Corridors at Risk: NTCA Warns Against Dam Project in MP

The National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) has issued a strong warning about the potential ecological damage from the Morand-Ganjal Irrigation Project in Madhya Pradesh. Authorities fear that the construction, intended to improve irrigation, could severely impact tiger movement corridors and disrupt wildlife habitats.

The Environment Ministry's Forest Advisory Committee (FAC) deliberated on a proposal to divert 2,250.05 hectares of forest land for the project earlier this year. According to government records, the project envisions two dams on the Morand and Ganjal rivers, causing the displacement of 644 families, including 604 tribal households.

The NTCA's analysis underscores that the project threatens to submerge critical forested areas, endangering tiger corridors between the Satpura and Melghat Tiger Reserves. The authority stresses the need to explore alternative sites to protect these vulnerable ecosystems and preserve the region's biodiversity.

