Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

Japan's meteorological agency has reported an absence of definitive indications pointing to the onset of either El Nino or La Nina events. However, it noted that some characteristics of La Nina are starting to show.

According to the bureau, there is a 60% chance that an ordinary weather pattern will maintain itself as summer approaches. This is critical information as El Nino and La Nina significantly influence global weather conditions.

El Nino, known for warming ocean surface temperatures in the eastern and central Pacific, contrasts with La Nina, which is associated with cooler ocean temperatures in the equatorial Pacific, often leading to floods and droughts worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)