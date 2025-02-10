Left Menu

Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

Japan's weather bureau reported no clear signs of El Nino or La Nina phenomena currently, although some La Nina characteristics are emerging. The bureau predicts a 60% probability of normal weather patterns persisting into summer. La Nina typically leads to colder ocean temperatures and is linked to climatic disruptions.

Japan's meteorological agency has reported an absence of definitive indications pointing to the onset of either El Nino or La Nina events. However, it noted that some characteristics of La Nina are starting to show.

According to the bureau, there is a 60% chance that an ordinary weather pattern will maintain itself as summer approaches. This is critical information as El Nino and La Nina significantly influence global weather conditions.

El Nino, known for warming ocean surface temperatures in the eastern and central Pacific, contrasts with La Nina, which is associated with cooler ocean temperatures in the equatorial Pacific, often leading to floods and droughts worldwide.

