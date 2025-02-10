Deadline Dilemma: Major Polluters Delay Climate Promises

Major polluter nations are under scrutiny after failing to meet a U.N. deadline for setting new climate targets, crucial for curbing global warming. The delay follows the U.S. election of President Donald Trump, heightening concerns about international climate commitments.

According to the terms of the 2015 Paris Agreement, nearly 200 countries were obligated to share their national climate plans with the U.N. These plans would outline strategies for emission reductions through 2035. However, key nations such as China, India, and the European Union have not yet submitted their strategies.

While the U.S., Britain, Brazil, Japan, and Canada have announced new climate plans, the Trump administration's decision to withdraw from the Paris Agreement and halt clean energy funding raises further uncertainty. U.N. climate chief Simon Stiell emphasized the urgency of these plans, given the significant global investments at stake. Concerns grow as officials highlight the U.S. policy reversal's impact on global climate efforts.

