Mysterious Demise of a Young Elephant in Kerala

A young wild elephant, approximately 10 years old, was discovered dead in Kerala's high range district. The elephant was located near an AI electric fence in Irulam village. The cause of death remains unclear and awaits determination following a post-mortem examination by forest officials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wayanad | Updated: 11-02-2025 11:16 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 11:03 IST
  • India

A young wild elephant was found dead in Kerala's high range district, raising questions about its sudden demise. Approximately 10 years old, the elephant was discovered on Tuesday morning.

The location was near an AI electric fence in a swampy area of Irulam village, where it was spotted around 5.30 am, according to forest officials.

The exact cause of the elephant's death is currently unknown and will only be confirmed after the completion of a post-mortem examination, an official reported.

