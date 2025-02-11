Kerala's Battle with Wildlife: Strategies in Action

Amid escalating incidents of wild animal attacks across Kerala, Forest Minister A K Saseendran reassured on Tuesday that the government is diligently pursuing effective measures to curtail these threats.

The minister acknowledged that comprehensive forest surveillance is impractical, necessitating a blend of technology and manpower to monitor animal movements.

A multi-faceted initiative titled Mission Food, Fodder, and Water aims to mitigate conflicts by sustaining wildlife within forest regions. Criticism from the opposition alleging trivialization of these threats was firmly rebutted by Saseendran.

