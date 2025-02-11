Kerala's Battle with Wildlife: Strategies in Action
Kerala Forest Minister A K Saseendran addresses rising wild animal attacks, emphasizing the implementation of a multi-pronged strategy to manage wildlife threats. Despite challenges in camera surveillance, efforts include Mission Food, Fodder, and Water. Opposition accuses trivialization of human-animal conflict, but measures continue to protect affected communities.
Updated: 11-02-2025 15:10 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 15:03 IST
Amid escalating incidents of wild animal attacks across Kerala, Forest Minister A K Saseendran reassured on Tuesday that the government is diligently pursuing effective measures to curtail these threats.
The minister acknowledged that comprehensive forest surveillance is impractical, necessitating a blend of technology and manpower to monitor animal movements.
A multi-faceted initiative titled Mission Food, Fodder, and Water aims to mitigate conflicts by sustaining wildlife within forest regions. Criticism from the opposition alleging trivialization of these threats was firmly rebutted by Saseendran.
