Transformation Underway: Cleaning Delhi's Urban Fabric

Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena announced ambitious plans to elevate all Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) areas to the cleanliness standard of the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) zones. Highlighting the vital role of sanitation workers, Saxena emphasized the ongoing improvements in Delhi's leadership and infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-02-2025 21:23 IST | Created: 14-02-2025 21:23 IST
Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has unveiled a comprehensive plan to elevate the cleanliness standards of Delhi's Municipal Corporation areas to those of the well-maintained New Delhi Municipal Council zones. Speaking at the Samvaad with Swachhta Sainiks event, Saxena underlined the critical role of the municipal body and its army of 50,000 sanitation workers.

Praising these workers as the unsung heroes of the city, Saxena applauded their tireless efforts during crises like the COVID-19 pandemic and the G20 beautification drive. He labeled them the "backbone of Delhi," essential to the quest for a spotless urban environment. These remarks come as the city undergoes significant political changes, which Saxena assertively described as both a challenge and an opportunity for progress.

Delhi Mayor Mahesh Kumar echoed these sentiments, recognizing the relentless dedication of the sanitation staff. The Lieutenant Governor stressed the need for concentrated efforts in neglected areas, urging the MCD to mobilize special cleanliness campaigns. He also called on citizens to engage actively in maintaining the city's pristine condition, stating this collective effort is crucial for the capital to reflect its esteemed status.

(With inputs from agencies.)

