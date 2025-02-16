Left Menu

Torrential Rains Ravage Southeast US: Lives Lost, States in Emergency

Severe weather battered the Southeast US, causing at least one fatality in Kentucky and prompting emergency declarations. Floodwaters submerged cars and buildings, leading to rescues. Mudslides blocked roads in Virginia. Authorities warned of more snow and tornado threats. Emergency funds and resources are being mobilized to assist affected areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Louisville | Updated: 16-02-2025 10:50 IST | Created: 16-02-2025 10:50 IST
Torrential Rains Ravage Southeast US: Lives Lost, States in Emergency
  • Country:
  • United States

Severe weather slammed the Southeast US, resulting in at least one death in Kentucky and submerging vehicles and structures as emergency declarations emerged in several states. The weekend's heavy rain and flooding saw a man drown in Kentucky, where emergency teams are on high alert, and numerous roads are shuttered by mudslides across Virginia.

States like Tennessee and Arkansas grapple with flood warnings, while West Virginia's governor declared a state of emergency to mobilize resources. Meanwhile, Kentucky's governor sought federal aid. With relentless rain, snow, icy conditions, and potential tornado threats predicted through the weekend, residents braced for worsening weather impacts across various regions.

Anticipating severe outcomes, advisories urged Americans to stay indoors and minimize travel. A polar vortex threatened the Midwest with frigid temperatures, exacerbating existing snow troubles, while California experiences residual mudslides post-storm. Emergency services continue to focus on rescue operations and infrastructure damage mitigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weighs In

Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weig...

 Global
2
Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

 Global
3
Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

 Global
4
US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa’s Green Transition: Preparing the Workforce for a Sustainable Future

Can Minimum Wages Fight Poverty? Lessons from Indonesia’s Economic Policies

Expanding Parental Rights in Argentina: A Step Toward Gender Equality and Inclusion

Mexico’s Child Labor Ban: Impact on Employment, Education, and Policy Lessons

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025