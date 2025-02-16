Graphene Shield: Transforming Glass Durability

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has unveiled a breakthrough that could revolutionize the durability of glass surfaces. By applying a nanometre-thick layer of graphene, researchers found they could dramatically improve the strength of glass exposed to water.

Glass, known for its transparency and functionality, is frequently vulnerable to surface scratches and marks, especially in humid conditions. Routine actions like wiping eyeglasses or cleaning windshields often exacerbate this problem, as water can seep into micro-scratches and wear out the glass further.

According to the research led by Professor Nitya Nand Gosvami, graphene acts as an effective shield, preventing both physical and chemical damage to the glass. This development could have significant implications for various industries, offering a simple solution to enhance the reliability and lifespan of glass products.

