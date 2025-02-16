Left Menu

Graphene Shield: Transforming Glass Durability

Research from IIT Delhi reveals that a nanometre-thick layer of graphene can significantly enhance the durability of silica glass exposed to water. This innovative approach addresses the persistent issue of surface damage due to water-induced scratches, promising enhanced longevity for items like smartphone screens and camera lenses.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has unveiled a breakthrough that could revolutionize the durability of glass surfaces. By applying a nanometre-thick layer of graphene, researchers found they could dramatically improve the strength of glass exposed to water.

Glass, known for its transparency and functionality, is frequently vulnerable to surface scratches and marks, especially in humid conditions. Routine actions like wiping eyeglasses or cleaning windshields often exacerbate this problem, as water can seep into micro-scratches and wear out the glass further.

According to the research led by Professor Nitya Nand Gosvami, graphene acts as an effective shield, preventing both physical and chemical damage to the glass. This development could have significant implications for various industries, offering a simple solution to enhance the reliability and lifespan of glass products.

